Princess Beatrice’s husband reflects on past with Dara Huang in rare photo

Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie featured in Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Welsh holiday post.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice, has given royal watchers a rare glimpse into his life as a father, sharing a seldom seen photo of his son, Christopher Woolf known as wolfie.

The estate developer posted a series of snapshots to social media on Monday, capturing moments from a scenic weekend escape to North Wales.

Among the picturesque views and countryside charm was a rare image of Christopher, his 9 year old son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

"Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories. @wernholidaycottages," Edoardo captioned the post, offering fans a peek at the peaceful family getaway.

Wolfie lives with his mother but appears to have joined his father for the short trip.

The couple dated for three years before parting ways in 2018, shortly before his relationship with Princess Beatrice began.

Just last month, Huang posted a charming photo of her son enjoying "London summers," giving followers a glimpse into their close bond.

Edoardo married Princess Beatrice in 2020 during an intimate, COVID-restricted ceremony at Windsor.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, on September 18, 2021, further blending their modern royal family.