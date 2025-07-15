Prince William 'less forgiving' than Charles after Harry's 'insult' of Kate

Prince Harry took multiple jabs at his sister-in-law Princess Kate in his 2023 memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry’s past comments about his sister-in-law Kate Middleton may haunt him forever.

According to experts, the Duke of Sussex may be making headway in his strained relationship with his father King Charles, but he may never be able to reconcile with his brother Prince William.

This is mostly due to Harry’s less-than-pleasant comments about William’s wife Kate over the years, according to a new report by The Sun.

“So as for William. It’s much more difficult because the barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry, but very much directed towards Catherine,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers told the outlet.

Vickers’s observations come just days after it was revealed that Prince Harry and King Charles’s senior aides met in London for a “peace summit.” Although there was “no agenda” for the talks, it is widely seen as a crucial “first step” towards reconciliation between the estranged father and son, per Mail on Sunday.

But the royal brothers, though once very close, may have a longer way to go still, given that William and Kate’s aides were not invited to the talk.

The last time they met was in 2023 when Harry flew in for Charles’ coronation in 2023. But they kept their distance with tensions still high, as just a few months prior, Harry had published his explosive memoir, Spare.

In the controversial memoir, Harry described growing up in the royal spotlight as a “spare” to his older brother, the heir to the throne.

He also took multiple swipes at Princess Kate, especially in reference to his wife, Megahn Markle. Particularly, he noted how the Princess of Wales felt “on edge” being “forced to compete with” the former actress.

“That is very insulting,” Vickers told The Sun, adding, “and I think William is likely to be more of an unforgiving person than his father.”

What did Prince Harry say about Kate Middleton in ‘Spare’?

Perhaps the biggest bombshell Harry dropped in Spare was that Kate had allegedly made Meghan cry on the latter’s wedding day in 2018 over an issue with Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s dress.

Harry further alleged that the press flipped the script to make it seem like it was Meghan who made Kate cry, although Kate acknowledged, in private, that wasn’t the case.

But, according to Harry, William and Kate never publicly corrected the narrative as it would “embarrass the future queen.”

Harry also painted Princess Catherine as someone who was very dismissive of Meghan’s “homeopathic cure-alls” even though William was “charmed and moved.”