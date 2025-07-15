King Charles holds meeting in Palace as William steps back from peace talks

King Charles sat down with key figures at St James’s Palace after his eldest son, Prince William, sidelined the former member of the royal family and his little brother, Prince Harry, amid headline-making peace talks.

As per Express, the monarch hosted a Youth Opportunity Summit in which he was joined by Idris Elba, recipients of the King’s Trust, campaigners and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

They talked about how opportunities help the young generation in maintaining peace in the UK.

Notably, Kyle Shaw-Tullin, a Royal Marine and Team GB boxer, opened up about being stabbed in Oldham as a teenager and how the incident helped him to get back into the boxing ring.

Sir Keir expressed gratitude towards the participants for their support in raising awareness about creating safe spaces for the young generation.

The King said, "The critical thing is how do we induce the action. So often I can’t help feeling with problems, how do you join up all the dots between different departments, different agencies and voluntary organisations?"

"This is the key. How do we do that? Is there someone who can help make sure all this happens?" he added.

Idris Elba stated that efforts to create a more tolerant society have a long way to go.

It is important to mention that King Charles' meeting at the Palace took place after royal expert Hugo Vickers claimed that the Prince of Wales might not "forgive" his brother Harry due to "attacks" on his beloved wife, Princess Catherine.