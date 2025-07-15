Archie, Lilibet set to make UK debut for life-changing milestone

Prince Harry seems to have some big plans in motion for the future of his two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly in talks with his father King Charles for a possible reconciliation via his aides, hopes that his children could start a crucial chapter of their lives in his home country.

There is speculation that while Archie and Lilibet are enrolled in separate schools in Montecito, it is possible that the two would return to UK for higher education, per former royal butler to King Charles, Grant Harrold.

He revealed that the Duke of Sussex is “quite keen” for British schooling.

“It's very likely and completely possible,” Grant told Hello! magazine about Archie and Lilibet coming for university or school.

“If they have their younger education in America, I’m sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education. But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes.”

The update comes after Harry’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, met with King Charles’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, had an informal meeting at a London members-only club.

The private exchange, which is being dubbed as a ‘secret peace summit, was only a stone’s throw away from the monarch’s residence, Clarence House.

While the details unfold slowly, it has widely sparked hope that a reunion is very likely between Prince Harry and his father.