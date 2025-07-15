King Charles team issues 'friendly reminder' weeks after surprise notice

King Charles III issued a surprise notice about one of the royal residencies earlier this month
King Charles’ team is giving an important reminder about one of the royal residencies.
According to Sandringham House’s official Instagram, the Norfolk residence will be closed to the public from Saturday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 29. The announcement was originally made earlier this month but without any explanation as to why.
“A friendly reminder that Sandringham House and Gardens will be closed for visits from this Sunday, 20th July, to Tuesday, 29th July,” read the caption of the latest post.
“While the House and Gardens take a short break, don’t forget the rest of The Estate remains open,” continued the caption, encouraging visitors to still enjoy the on-site restaurant, gift shop, and surrounding parkland.
The unexplained closure has sparked curiosity especially given that summer is peak season for royal tourism.
Sandringham House typically welcomes guests daily from 10 a.m. with last admissions at 3 p.m., offering eight lavish state rooms for viewing.
Tickets start at £25 per person online, while access to just the gardens is available for £15.
Prince William allies begging future king to not interfere in peace talks between King Charles, Prince Harry
Prince Harry urged to take precautionary step if he wants to make peace summit successful
EastEnders actor turns down Honour, says he's too anti establishment
King Charles, Prince Harry Secret Peace Summit: Key details revealed
Prince William maintains distance from reconciliation efforts with Prince Harry
Details related to Princess Kate's key role at upcoming high-profile royal engagement revealed