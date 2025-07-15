King Charles team issues 'friendly reminder' weeks after surprise notice

The Sandringham estate is closing for a week during peak tourism

King Charles’ team is giving an important reminder about one of the royal residencies.

According to Sandringham House’s official Instagram, the Norfolk residence will be closed to the public from Saturday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 29. The announcement was originally made earlier this month but without any explanation as to why.

“A friendly reminder that Sandringham House and Gardens will be closed for visits from this Sunday, 20th July, to Tuesday, 29th July,” read the caption of the latest post.

“While the House and Gardens take a short break, don’t forget the rest of The Estate remains open,” continued the caption, encouraging visitors to still enjoy the on-site restaurant, gift shop, and surrounding parkland.

The unexplained closure has sparked curiosity especially given that summer is peak season for royal tourism.

Sandringham House typically welcomes guests daily from 10 a.m. with last admissions at 3 p.m., offering eight lavish state rooms for viewing.

Tickets start at £25 per person online, while access to just the gardens is available for £15.