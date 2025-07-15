King abdicated British throne for love in historic decision

The British King set an example that love conquers all

A British King set an example that love conquers all by abdicating the throne in a surprising decision that forever changed the monarchy.

Several royals have given up their titles and stepped back from duties for different reasons, but King Edward VIII's 1936 decision changed the course of royal history as he prioritised love over duty.

King Edward VIII had left the throne on December 10, 1936 to wed American Wallis Simpson in 1937. Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI was crowned in the same year.

Edward made the shocking announcement on the radio, stating: "I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love."

After stepping down, Edward was given the title Duke of Windsor by King Charles III's grandfather George VI, and was allowed to keep his title of His Royal Highness.

Edward and Simpson tied the knot in France on June 3, 1937. No members of the royal family reportedly attended the ceremony.

While Simpson did receive the title of Duchess of Windsor, she was not given the added Her Royal Highness before it, something that Edward reportedly wanted for her until his death in 1972. Simpson passed away 14 years later.

On January 8, 2020, King Charles III' son Prince Harry announced his plan to step back as senior member of the British royal family and relocated to the US with his Meghan Markle to start a new life.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito. Harry remains fifth in line for the British throne behind his brother, Prince William and the future king's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.