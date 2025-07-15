Prince Harry returns alone to Angola to retrace Diana’s landmine walk

Prince Harry has landed in Angola on a deeply personal mission to walk across a field of landmines, echoing one of his late mother Princess Diana’s most iconic and impactful moments.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Central Africa earlier today, undertaking the journey alone.

According to DailyMail, "Harry chose not to bring his wife Meghan or their children, citing safety concerns."

"The Duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines," a source told the outlet.

His solo trip comes amid ongoing efforts behind the scenes to heal the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

Reports suggest that a 'peace summit' recently took place between Harry’s team and one of King Charles’s senior aides in an attempt to ease tensions and move toward reconciliation.

Diana first visited Angola in 1997 to raise global awareness about the devastating impact of landmines.

Her visit brought unprecedented attention to the work of The HALO Trust, a UK-based charity dedicated to clearing landmines and making former conflict zones safe for communities.

Since 1994, HALO has removed over 123,000 landmines in Angola, helping to transform hazardous landscapes into farmland, nature reserves, and safe villages.

Harry became Patron of The HALO Trust in 2019, has made it his mission to carry on his mother’s humanitarian work.

That same year, he made a powerful visit to Huambo, the very spot where Diana once walked wearing a flak jacket and helmet nearly identical to hers.

The historic moment served as a poignant tribute to her legacy and a reminder of the ongoing need for mine clearance in conflict-affected regions.