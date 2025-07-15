Zara Tindall frustrated over Mike’s impulsive purchase after drinking

Zara Tindall reveals Mike’s £12,000 impulsive racehorse purchase after a few beers at Cheltenham.

Zara Tindall has shared a story about her husband Mike’s spontaneous £12,000 racehorse buy, all sparked by a few beers at a Cheltenham Racecourse sales event.

The Princess Royal’s daughter revealed in a recent interview with Closer that the former England rugby captain couldn’t resist bidding on the final lot of the evening after enjoying some drinks.

"Horses were going up for auction throughout the night," the 44-year-old explained.

"He’d had a few beers. It was the last lot of the night. Mikey put his hand up, and that was it. He was left buying this horse for £12,000."

Despite her initial frustration, the former England rugby captain quickly brought in three friends to share ownership, turning the impulsive buy into a savvy investment.

"Annoyingly, it did not backfire," Zara told Closer magazine.

"He got three mates involved, and the horse ended up winning the Welsh Grand National and came third in the Grand National. I was so annoyed."

The horse, Monbeg Dude, was co-owned by Mike alongside former England rugby star James Simpson-Daniel and retired Wales fly-half Nicky Robinson.

The talented steeplechaser was trained by Michael Scudamore, helping the horse achieve its remarkable successes.