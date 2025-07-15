Queen Camilla joins Royal ranks at Stationers' Hall with new honour

Queen Camilla has been formally installed as an Honorary Freeman and Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers, in a special ceremony held today at Stationers’ Hall in the City of London.

The prestigious event recognised her longstanding commitment to promoting literacy across the UK.

The Queen’s new honour mirrors that of her husband, King Charles, who became a member of the centuries old livery company in 1983 during his tenure as Prince of Wales.

Held in one of London’s most historic venues, which traces its roots back to the 15th century and continues to uphold the traditions of publishing, journalism, and education.

Upon her arrival, Queen Camilla was formally received by the Lord Mayor of the City of London and the Master of the Worshipful Company.

She was then robed in the Company’s ceremonial livery gown and made a formal declaration key components of the official installation process.

The event was steeped in tradition, symbolising her new role within the distinguished organisation, which has long served as a pillar of the UK’s book trade, printing, and publishing sectors.

Following her formal installation, she continued her visit by engaging with key representatives from the organisation’s charitable and educational arms.

The Queen also spoke with representatives from the Stationers' Foundation, the Company’s charitable arm, which funds educational and welfare projects across the UK.