Meghan Markle remains in States for safety while Harry travels solo

Prince Harry is set to deliver a powerful speech later today in Angola as he retraces the same dangerous path once walked by his mother, Princess Diana, through landmine-ridden terrain cleared by The HALO Trust.

The Duke of Sussex, who became patron of the charity in 2019, plans to don protective gear and walk across the demining zones in a deeply symbolic tribute to Diana’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has remained at home in the United States, with security concerns cited as the primary reason.

According to a source speaking to the Daily Mail, "The Duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines."

But beyond safety considerations, insiders suggest Harry is choosing to keep this particular cause close to his heart.

"HALO is really his thing,” one source noted. "It means so much to him to be patron, and he just wants to keep his work with them to himself."