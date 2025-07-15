King Charles meets Indian cricket stars following narrow defeat

King Charles III welcomed the India Men’s Test Cricket Team to Clarence House gardens this week, offering a royal reception following their narrow defeat to England in the third Test at Lord’s.

The meeting, held in the monarch’s capacity as Head of the Commonwealth, came just days after England clinched a dramatic 22-run victory in a closely fought match on Sunday.

The contest, filled with tension and momentum shifts, was ultimately sealed by a standout bowling performance from England captain Ben Stokes, whose efforts helped deliver the thrilling win.

Despite the loss, the Indian squad received a warm and respectful audience with the Kings.

The reception, held in the gardens of the royal residence, continues King's longstanding tradition of welcoming visiting Commonwealth cricket teams during their tours of the UK.

Ben claimed three crucial wickets as India were dismissed for 170 in pursuit of a modest 193-run target.

His intensity was matched by Jofra Archer, whose blistering pace tore through the Indian batting line-up during a dramatic morning session.

India’s collapse began early on the final day, with Washington Sundar who had confidently predicted a win the evening before, falling to a spectacular catch by Jofra Archer, who dived forward in his follow-through to take a stunning return grab.