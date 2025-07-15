Kate Middleton gives heartwarming nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton, who made a visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital earlier this month, left onlookers in surprise with her Diana-inspired gesture.

During her unannounced visit, the Princess of Wales planted some 'Catherine's Roses', which are named after her.

The future queen was asked whether she would like to wear a pair of gloves; however, she turned down the request stating that she wanted to "feel the earth".

Princess Catherine's heartwarming gesture renewed memories of Prince William and Harry's mother Diana, whose down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with the people left an enduring legacy in the hearts of her children.

Diana often broke royal protocol by not wearing gloves during public appearances, symbolising her desire to connect directly with the people. This highlights her willingness to shed formalities and build genuine relationships.

Kate's gesture attracted massive reactions from fans, with one writing: "Not afraid to get dirty, she's more daring and willing to try exotic foods, loves sports, she is like the coolest woman ever!!"

"Great on you Catherine for not worrying about your nails. You are one in a million," and a third added: "Just love her, William found an absolutely diamond and I cannot wait till she's my queen," another wrote.

The mother-of-three was diagnosed with cancer last year, but following her treatment, she confirmed that she is now in remission.

After meeting with cancer patients during the visit, the royal went on to explain: "It's life changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post treatment and things like that, it is life changing experience, both for the patient but also for the families as well. And actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, appreciate how much impact it is going to have."

The royal family continues to honour Princess Diana's memory through various tributes and charitable initiatives. The Princess of Wales title, currently held by Kate, also carries Diana's legacy.