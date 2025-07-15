Prince Harry bids 'sad' farewell from US after King Charles green light

Prince Harry releases sad statement as peace talks with King Charles begin

Prince Harry expressed his sadness in a new message from his current home in the US as peace talks with his father, King Charles, began in London.

The Duke of Sussex bid farewell to the committed team member of his passion project, Invictus Games, after the monarch gave a positive signal of future reconciliation with his son.

Harry's Invictus spokesperson praised Grants and Programmes Director, Mickaela Richards, who is parting ways after spending a decade with the foundation.

Rob Owen OBE, the CEO of the games, said, "We are saddened to see Mickaela go, and are immensely grateful for her contributions and commitment to our mission."

"We wish her every success in her next chapter. I look forward to growing what has been an incredible decade of changing lives and saving lives through the power of sport, led by her and the team."

Notably, Mickaela was a competitor at the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, and since then, she has been supporting "wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community."

However, now, she is moving forward in life and beginning a new chapter.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and his team sent good wishes to Mickaela amid the growing reports of the royal family and the Duke of Sussex's reunion after their aides held a meeting in the UK.