'Dump Eugenie and Beatrice': Andrew's daughters face backlash after his arrest

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice face backlash as calls grow to cut Andrew's daughters off from the royal family

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his Duke of York title, questions at the time raised what impact this would have on his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's royal titles.



But the Letters Patent by King George V in 1917 means the sisters will retain their titles due to them being daughters of a sovereign's son.

However, now that Andrew has been arrested for alleged misconduct in public office, fresh scrutiny follows his daughters again.

Kelvin MacKenzie, ex-editor of The Sun, leads the charge of criticism on them, questioning Eugenie often deflects flak over her work for sex trafficking victims – the same people whose father is accused of exploiting them – through her charity Anti-Slavery Collective.

"Whenever there’s criticism of Andrew's daughters, it’s always said in defence that Eugenie, 35, is co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which supports sex trafficking victims."

However, he casts doubt on the charity's work by citing Janice Turner, the Times columnist, who recently penned a column in the Sunday Times, If you’re such a saint, Eugenie, start talking.

"Thanks to good work by Times columnist Janice Turner, it’s not clear what 'support', if any, she’s done."

MacKenzie shares Turner's claim from the piece in his tweet on X, writing, "Three years ago the charity’s launch dinner (a big affair with even Idris Elba gracing the room) raised almost £1.3 million." Today that £1.3 million still sits in the bank."

The former Sun editor also raises questions on why the funds are spending more on administration instead of charitable work.

"Last year’s accounts showed they had spent £95K on “programmes” with £191K on salaries. Shouldn’t it be the other way round?"

He continues his line of criticism, "As Ms Turner points out, the Charity Commissioner says a charity should keep 3-9 months of running costs in reserve, but the rest should be spent as was intended by the donors."

In the tweet's end, MacKenzie claims Andrew's daughters are enjoying the Crown's 'grace-and-favour' arrangements by retaining flats at St James’s and Kensington Palace.

"Eugenie and her sister married well, as they say (their money-grasping would have mother approved), but since neither are working royals, it's hard to define why they both retain flats at St James’s and Kensington Palace."

Amid this, MacKenzie says it's only appropriate for The Firm to cut its size and start with removing Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice.

"Clearly it’s an appropriate time to slim down the monarchy. A good start would be to dump Eugenie and her sister Beatrice," he concludes.