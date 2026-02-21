Protest held outside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor home

A protest was held outside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's house two day after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Members of the Norfolk Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs staged a demonstration on Saturday morning at Wood Farm at Sandringham Estate of King Charles.

The protesters wore masks resembling King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Harry during their demonstration.

Police was also present during the demonstration in the Sandringham area.

Police on Friday said they were contacting former protection officers who worked for King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, urging anyone with allegations of sex offences relating to Jeffrey Epstein to come forward.

According to Reuters news agency, a British official said Britain's government would consider new legislation to remove the former prince from the line of royal succession once the police investigation into his ties with Epstein is over.

Any changes to the line of succession - Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in line to the throne - would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles is head of state, the official - who asked not to be identified - told Reuters.