Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's longtime friend shares true feelings of royal couple on Andrew arrest

For years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were "painted as the problem"

The close friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared the true feelings of the California-based royal couple following the arrest of Andrew.

The friends shared their true feelings with royal expert Rob Shuter.

Rob says in his latest substack, Archie and Lilibet doting parents aren’t celebrating — but insiders say they do feel something else: “vindication”.

The close confidant tells Rob that Andrew’s arrest has reinforced what Meghan and Harry have long maintained privately — that the institution they left behind was deeply troubled.

The insider said about Meghan and Harry, “They’re gloating. They do feel validated. For years, they were painted as the problem.”

Another source claims to Rob, “Harry always said there were serious issues behind palace walls. The public is only now seeing how messy it really was.”

As Andrew’s legal crisis has once again cast a harsh light on the monarchy, the friends of Meghan and Harry believe it underscores why the couple chose to step away in 2020.

Meghan and Harry were criticized for escaping, the insider said and explains, “Now people understand that leaving wasn’t impulsive — it was survival.”

A longtime friend tells the royal expert, “For Harry, this isn’t about revenge. It’s about fairness. He felt the rules were applied differently.”

However, the royal expert said no public statement is expected from Meghan and Harry, but privately, the feeling is unmistakable: “They’re not shocked. They feel proven right.”