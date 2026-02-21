Andrew's cash crisis exposed amid '£1m' legal bills

Questions were raised over how Andrew funded his lifestyle

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is arguably facing the worst crisis of his life; arrested and later released over misuse of public authority suspicion, experts believe he may face bills which could run into £1m.



In the wake of a hefty legal sum, first reported by i Paper, questions were raised about how the former prince, who is cut off from the crown, could afford it and, most importantly, how he is funding his lifestyle amid the crunch.

Spotlight on Andrew's bank balance

It is worth noting that the picture is hazy about the former Duke of York's personal finances.

Reports at the time say the late Queen Elizabeth II's enormous estate of £650m did not hand an inheritance to either the disgraced former prince or his siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

But privately, there is enough documentation to believe the late Queen chipped in a major slice of his son's £12m settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of forcing himself on her when she was 17.

Besides this, before being set aside, he was a working royal. So, in this capacity, a report in The Guardian revealed he received £13m, a figure that included money from public purses between 1978 and 2010.

However, after the period, the late queen ran expenses of his son, paying him £1m a year. Then, Andrew's explosive interview with BBC Newsnight occurred in 2019, whose fallout forced him to step down as a working royal.

Andrew's cash crisis refuses to go

On the way from the 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew's funds keep on drying.

First, his brother King Charles reportedly ended his funding from the Crown and took away his royal titles and forced him to move from his lavish Royal Lodge residence to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

In light of this, Andrew's cash crisis, perhaps it appears, leaves him high and dry, as he may face a legal battle whose cost could top £1m, which will, in turn, raise questions about who will foot his bills.