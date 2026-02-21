Andrew's 'mental health' concerns comment sparks outrage on social media

Internet users brutally diss Emily Maitlis' concerns over Andrew's 'mental health'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when released from the police station following his arrest, slouched in the back of a car while sporting a terrified look that gave away the feeling that he feared what was coming next for him.



Amidst this, Emily Maitlis, who has (in)famously interviewed him for BBC Newsnight in 2019, whose fallout led him to step down from working as a royal, did not jump on attacking him when asked to react on his arrest.

Instead, the journalist expressed concern while sharing her thoughts on his arrest.

"I feel concerned", she said, adding, "I think one of the reasons I'm gobsmacked is because there is something very personal in this as well."

Maitlis said she worried for the former prince's mental health, stating, "I suppose that two things can be simultaneously true, that it can have been a long time coming, but when it does, there is somebody at the centre of it, and it is a father, and there are children, and there is a mental health question."

In light of these observations, she added, "I suppose that's what's holding me back a bit and saying, 'This is a pretty serious moment.' It's a grave moment. It's not a jumping up and down moment."

However, Maitlis's concerns over Andrew's mental health sparked outrage in a segment of social media, which directed attention to his victims, whom he allegedly abused.



