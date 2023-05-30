Beyonce honours late music icon Tina Turner at London gig

Beyoncé remembered pop legend Tina Turner during her thrilling performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Monday.

The music sensation, who's wowing fans during the "Renaissance World Tour", paid a special tribute to her idol with a cover of Ike & Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

Beyonce paid homage to Turner putting her own spin on ‘River Deep, Mountain High’, which the late artist released with Ike in 1966.

Music lovers and fans shared the clip of Beyonce stunning performance.

It comes just under a week news broke that Turner, who was one of Beyoncé’s biggest sources of inspiration, had died peacefully in her home last Wednesday (May 24), aged 83.



Taking to the stage the singer said: "I want you to allow me to sing one of my favourite songs."

For the occasion, Beyoncé didn’t seek to match the high energy that Turner created in the original track, but instead performed a stripped-back, near-gospel version, before looking to the sky and saying: “We love you, Tina’.