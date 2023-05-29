Jennifer Lopez spotted outside Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner's house

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez continues to maintain friendly bond with her husband Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The Mother star was spotted with her child Emme outside The Last Thing He Told Me actor’s house as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

J.Lo could be seen wearing a casual black and white outfit to drop her 15-year-old child at Garner’s home amid rumours that her marriage to Affleck is in trouble.

Lopez and Affleck share a blended family comprising of five kids, with the Shotgun Wedding actor’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony and the Argo star’s three children with Garner – Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel.

The appearance seems to be sending a message that the two ladies in Affleck’s life get along really well despite what media is churning about their relationship.

This comes after it was reported that Garner has sympathies for Affleck as his marriage with Lopez is going through some tough times ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

A source told Heat Magazine that Garner is feeling for her ex-husband but she would never talk about it openly as she doesn't “want a full-on war with JLo.”

Spilling the reason why Garner is refraining from expressing her emotions, the insider said that “it would create difficulties for their co-parenting situation but she's also sick of bailing Ben out.”

The source even noted that Garner warned Affleck about Lopez after he told her his plans of proposing her.