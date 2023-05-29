'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim responds to netizen questioning woman eating in Niqab

Zaira Wasim made her acting debut in 2019 with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'

Zaira Wasim has supported a woman on being trolled for eating in niqab at a wedding.

One of the social media users dropped a tweet with a picture of a woman eating food at a wedding with her face covered in niqab.

The caption on the post read: “Is this a choice of a human being?”

In response, Zaira wrote: “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t.”

“We don’t do it for you. Deal with it”, wrote the former actor.

Zaira, 22, did some extremely catchy and impactful roles before retiring from her career. She made her debut with superstar Aamir Khan in 2016 with film Dangal.

Later in 2017, she did another film with Aamir named Secret Superstar. Both the films helped Zaira in becoming a vital part of the Indian film industry.

Before quitting, the 22-year-old actor also shared screen with the global icon Priyanka Chopra in The Sky is Pink.

According to Pinkvilla, Zaira Wasim announced her retirement in an Instagram post in 2019. She wrote: “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan.”