Miles Teller and wife Keleigh make an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh enjoyed a date night during the second night of Taylor Swift’s New Jersey leg of Eras Tour.

The couple, who married in 2019 after six years of dating, were also joined by football player Aaron Rodgers, who shared glimpses from the show held over the weekend at the MetLife Stadium.

“Taylor Time,” the NFL star captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of an amused Teller, 36, getting ready for the concert to begin.

In video obtained by TMZ, Rodgers can be seen rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit Style, raising his arms up in the air as the singer belts out the tune.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 36, and his wife Keleigh Sperry, 30, are long-time Swifties. Moreover, the couple was “over the moon” to star in the music video for the Grammy-winning artist’s music video for I Bet You Think About Me in 2021.

“Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin’ here,” she wrote in one of the BTS from the video.

“in @taylorswift we STAN,” Keleigh captioned set of photos of herself with the musician on set. “I will be your invisible bride any day.”

As for Taylor, she also praised their performance in her cheeky video, which was directed by Blake Lively and about taunting an ex at his wedding.

“So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me,” the 33-year-old wrote at the time. “And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all.”

As for Rodgers, he spoke about his love for the singer last week, during an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. He shared that he was going to attend the Eras Tour concert “for sure” since he is a “big fan.”