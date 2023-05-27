Holly Willoughby in trouble after Phillip Schofield's shocking revelation?

Holly Willoughby seems to be in hot water after her after Phillip Schofield's shock affair admission as he has admitted cheating on his wife with young male colleague.

Willoughby's future on This Morning is said to be 'hanging by a thread' as people are asking what she knew about the affair.



Schofield told the Mail last night that he had a relationship with a much younger man who worked with him on the show while still married to wife Stephanie Lowe.

Now his former co-host is facing questions over whether she knew of his 'deceit' as she worked with him so closely for 13 years.

Schofield's confession of affair with a young man could make Holly's future on the show 'untenable', an insiders told GB News.

Reacting to the claims, ITV said on Saturday that it did investigate rumours of Schofield's affair with a younger male employee - but both of them denied it when questioned.

When Schofield broke his silence on being gay in 2020, Holly reacted a the co-host by writing on Instagram that she had 'never been more proud of my friend than I am today'.

The situation, a source told GB News, could leave a 'huge cloud' over the 41-year-old host even if was genuinely hoodwinked by Schofield.



"There's a growing feeling it might be better both for her and for the programme to move on so that a line can be drawn under things," they said.

"Whether she has a future on the show really is hanging by a thread. There's a sense that the situation is fast becoming untenable for all involved," the source added.