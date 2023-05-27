Scott Disick receives loving birthday tribute from ex Kourtney Kardashian’s mom

Scott Disick got a loving tribute from his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

The 67-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to send wishes to the father of her three grandkids alongside a carousel of photos featuring Disick with his kids.

Jenner threw praises on the Flip It Like Disick star as she hailed him for being an "amazing son, dad, uncle, friend" and added that he "will always be a special part of our family."

"Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewith you Scott!!!!" Jenner penned. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by.”

“I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family,” she added.

“You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!"

Disick also received a sweet birthday wish from Kim Kardashian, who reflected on their special bond in a story posted on the photo sharing app.

"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewith, I know you're always down for some late-night snacking and advice-giving life talks," she wrote.

"I can always count on you for anything anytime, and that's the best feeling. The other day I was thinking about our NYC adventures to the Hamptons and Miami and now Calabasas for life!

"I want you to know that in your soul that I always got you too! You're truly the best dad and uncle to my babies. I love you life, Lord Disick."