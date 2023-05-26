Khloe Kardashian spills REAL meaning behind son's name: Read

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed the name of her baby boy.
The reality TV star, who shares two kids with NBA player Tristan Thompson, has named her baby Tatum.
The moniker, typically used o describe a "cheerful" and "full of spirit" person, is for both men and women.
Talking about it on The Kardashians season 3, Khloe said: "His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True," before admitting: "Naming a human is really hard."
"There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.
Earlier, it was speculated that the middle name of Khloe's child is 'Robert,' similar to her father and brother, Rob Kardashian.
An insider revealed at that time: "Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother," the source said.
Speaking to The Sun, they added: "It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True's names starting with a T."
