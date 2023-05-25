Cara Delevingne looks gorgeous in blue at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in NYC

The star donned a bold blue suit with a plunging neckline with built-in gloves

Model and actress Cara Delevingne looked stunning while attending the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The star donned a bold blue suit with a plunging neckline with built-in gloves.

The suit also featured a large blue and silver button that pulled the suit together and cinched her waist. She paired the look with tall sparkly slip-on heels.

The Parsons event honoured English model Naomi Campbell, the CEO of Neiman Marcus, Geoffroy van Raemdonck as well as French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.

Cara chose to slick her dark locks down paired with blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. She posed in front of the cameras with Rousteing himself, with the latter donning a stunning black suit.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour also made an appearance and posed with Cara, with the 73 year old donning a fitted white top paired with a floral red skirt with ruffles.

She paired it with a yellow stone necklace, black shades and her hair in her signature bob. Wintour also posed on the red carpet with Rousteing who has been the creative director of the fashion house Balmain since 2011.