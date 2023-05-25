Kanye West faces heat for 'toxic' anti-Semitic views

Kanye West is continually under fire for his rampant antisemitism from last year, as recently New York City Mayor Eric Adams ripped apart the rapper hateful views.

Speaking at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, which has brought together various Jewish and non-Jewish leaders to discuss the blockade of antisemitism.

"We are using antiquated methods to dismantle a modern-day crisis. If our methods are to merely sit in a sterilised environment of a room like this, with those of us who are all part of the same choir, that is not how you're going to end antisemitism. The problem is not in this room, the problem is out there," the Mayor said.

Previously, Nick Cannon has opened up about his efforts to make West see reason after his full-out anti-Semitic rants.



In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the father-of-twelve also has its fair share of antisemitism controversy, revealing he got in touch with the polarising rap star, “Kanye is saying some wild ****, and I don't know if he really believes it.”

The TV personality added, “I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it's a lot more there. I just know he's in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him."