Brittany Snow says 'Pitch Perfect' costar ‘nursed me back to health’ amid mental issues

Brittany Snow filed for divorce from husband Tyler Stanaland in January

In her recent interview with Bustle, Brittany Snow opened up about the “hardest mental health challenge” that she has been through and how a friend, whom she didn’t expect help from, “nursed her back to health”.

In January this year, Snow filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Stanaland after two years of marriage. The couple had announced separation four months prior to this.

Sharing her mental struggle, she said, “In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,”

She continued, “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested.”

The actor shared that it was a co-star from Pitch Perfect that looked after her during the challenging time, “The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there”.

“And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”

While Snow didn’t reveal which of her friends it was that helped her, some of the actresses that co-starred with her in Pitch Perfect are Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Shelley Regner, and Hana Mae Lee.