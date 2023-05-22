K-pop group Aespa’s Winter reveals her friendship with Le Sserafim’s Yujin

Although there were rumours that Yujin used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment

Winter from the K-pop group Aespa revealed that she is close friends with Yujin from the girl group Le Sserafim. The latter even filmed the Spicy Dance Challenge with Winter and NingNing in celebration of their new comeback.

Although there were rumours that Yujin used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment, Aespa’s agency, fans were not too sure because many trainees only go through an experimental period without having signed an exclusive contract.

However, one fan managed to confirm the rumours at a recent fan event, revealing that Yujin was actually a full-time trainee at SM. The fan asked Winter at the event whether she knew Yujin and if they trained together at the agency.

Winter confirmed that they did and that they used to be close friends, even sharing the same room. NingNing later confirmed the news as well, saying that they all ate together that day at Inkigayo and they used to be in the same dorm as Yujin and Winter.

Le Sserafim, along with Aespa, recently released their latest comeback named Unforgiven. The album has been hugely successful with the title track of the same name going on to trend across several social media platforms and receiving praise for its bold message.