Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has fun night out with best friend Ken Paves

Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham was seen out and about having a fun night out with her friends in New York. She shared snippets of her night out on her Instagram in a series of photos.
She channelled her Spice Girls persona while holding a phone to her ear in one of the photos, writing “it’s me Posh.”
In another, she posed with a shot of tequila in her hand while Ken made a humorous face at the camera. She added the caption: “Yep it was one of those nights.”
“It's a wrap NYC!!! Great night out with my girls and @kenpaves,” she wrote with another shot.
Prior to her wild night out, the designer shares some pictures of herself looking drastically different with a pixie cut while getting ready. She also revealed on her Instagram that her husband, David Beckham who she married 24 years ago, has never seen her natural eyebrows.
She wrote: “This is the first time I have ever let anyone see me without my brows on. Even my own husband never sees me without my brows on.”
