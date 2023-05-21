Marvel set to kill Ms. Marvel, fans decry decision

Marvel has spilled the beans on its plan to finish off Ms. Marvel in the forthcoming comic book.

Spider-Man #26, set to release on May 31, will feature Ms. Marvel and Spider-Man saving the world, and the female Marvel superhero will meet her heroic death.

As comic's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan was first seen in Captain Marvel#14 in 2013, followed by her solo series in 2014.

Moreover, the studio has also planned to give rich tribute to the would-be slain hero with the comic Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel, which is set to release in July.



“The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating,” Marvel said in a release. “Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars.”

The fate of the character was revealed amidst The Marvels, which includes Ms. Marvel, set to release in theatres in November.

Fans on social media expressed disappointment on the decision to kill Marvel's sole Muslim superhero.

"A white male American comic book writer has killed off a Brown female Muslim character in a white character centered comic book for... No real good reason outside of a Fridged trope. He killed Ms Marvel Kamala Khan to motivate Peter Parker Spider-Man," one fan commented.



Another added, "Zeb Wells.... killed.... Ms. Marvel...."

Before I go, I think a rebrand is in order in Kamala's honor. RIP Ms. Marvel, you did not deserve this at all...," a third chimed in.

