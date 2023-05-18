Liam Payne marks key milestone against alcoholism

Liam Payne is over the moon about his major achievement of crossing 100 days of sobriety.

During an interview with iFL TV, the Night Changes singer revealed he was "really, really good," adding, "I'm sober now over 100 days. "I feel amazing."



Moreover, Payne opened up on his efforts of making new music, "I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun. It's been good."

"So I'm excited to bring it out here and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it for a little bit, but I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans," the 29-year-old added.

Previously, Payne was snapped with his former One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, at his All of Those Voices documentary's U.K. premiere.

"Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience," the singer shared his views on Instagram at the time.

"My neck hurts from how much I'm looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.

What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside !! I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends."