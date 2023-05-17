Johnny Depp decides to quit acting?

Johnny Depp, who received hero's welcome during his appearance at the Cannes red carpet on Monday.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star opened up about his acting career during the press conference at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, and also spoke for his new movie Jeanne Du Barry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 59-year-old said that while he did feel "boycotted" following his high-profile legal cases against ex-wife Amber Heard, people had been misled by "fiction."



"You'd have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, 'No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke," Depp added.



Depp also responded to the questions about his future move about his film career, saying: "Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."

"Do I feel boycotted now?" he continued. "No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."