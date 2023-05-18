‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ rights sold ahead of LA screening

Sky acquires rights to 600 hours of content from the Sony Library, including ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

British broadcaster Sky, which is owned by Comcast, has renewed its multiyear content deal with Sony Pictures Television and secured the rights to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Equalizer 3, ahead of the film's LA screenings.

As part of the deal, Sky has acquired the rights to to 600 hours of film and TV content from the Sony Library, including several upcoming Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, including Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Madame Web.

Sky has also acquired streaming rights for films such as Tom Hanks feature A Man Called Otto and Whitney Houston's biopic Whitney: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

UK and Europe CEO Sky Stephen van Rooyen says, “Content is king, and the strength of our partnerships with the very best gives our customers access to 100,000 hours of world-class content that can be streamed straight to their TV over Wi-Fi and watched in the way they want,”

“We’ve seen the media landscape become increasingly competitive in recent years, but through it all, the appetite for great content, and connecting that with audiences, never changes. We’re incredibly delighted to announce this deal and extend our relationship,” added Mark Young, Executive Vice President, Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television.

Sony has reached similar agreements with Warner Bros Discovery across CEE, Movistar Plus+ in Spain and Nova in Greece.