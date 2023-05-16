Simon Pegg avoids 'Scientology' discussions with Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg has a strict policy when it comes to Tom Cruise's religion Scientology: no discussion with him on the topic.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 53-year-old said, “I don’t ask him about stuff like that because I feel that would be me abusing my privileged access that I get to him, you know what I mean?”

The Mission Impossible star weighed in on his relationship with the superstar as "just very simple and amiable. We're friends."

“It’s always been a very easy relationship. I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that’s built up around them, it’s a different experience," he continued. "I mean, he loves the fame and he really relishes it, it’s all he knows. It energizes him and spurs him on.”

Cruise is one of the most renowned members of Scientology.

However, the religious leader David Miscavige has been accused of various wrongdoings, including bleeding cash from supporters, isolating members from their loved ones, and bullying and intimidating journalists and critics.