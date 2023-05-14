Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield mocked at BAFTA TV Awards

TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were the brunt of the joke at Sunday' BAFTA TV Awards amid their ongoing feud.

The glitzy Award ceremony's hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan gave a shoutout to Imelda Staunton, the former quipped: "She's nominated for her performance in The Crown... apparently Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else!"



Letting out a laugh, Ranganathan, 45, said: "Little bit of edge for you early doors! How d'ya like that?" as Beckett, 37, noted "all the ITV guys" trying to keep a straight face.

Queuegate is the term pertaining to an incident last September when both Willoughby, 42, and Schofield, 61, were given special access to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, while thousands of people (including David Beckham) waited upto 24 hours in a queue.

Although the pair were representing This Morning at the time, their level of access was derided by the public. When it comes to Queuegate, Schofield told GB News several months later that he and Willoughby were "unfairly targeted".

"I think it was a shame that what happened, happened," he said, before the programme's interviewer asked whether he'd like to apologise.

"Why would I apologise?" replied Schofe. "You've already seen that 700 other journalists did exactly the same thing."