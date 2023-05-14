John Travolta remembers late wife on Mother's Day

Hollywood star John Travolta paid tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day.
Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" actor shared a throwback video of his wife.
In the clip, Preston — who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020 — can be seen opening a Mother's Day gift before showing it off to the camera before her.
"Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," John Travolta captioned the video.
Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years before her death. The couple is also parents to son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.
The former model faced immense trauma after a tape of her and her boyfriend was leaked on the internet
Ben Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight, while Davis was personally selected by Jordan to portray his mother in film
The family were photographed stepping off a boat with Douglas clasping his daughter’s hand
'Fast X' will be hitting theatres on May 19, 2023
Scarlett revealed Wes Anderson sent her the script during lockdown in 2020
'Oppenheimer' will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, July 21