Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi's 'Indian Police Force' set to release this Diwali

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Indian Police Force'

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi might release on Diwali 2023.

Some close sources shared: “Over the years, Rohit Shetty has treated his audience with films during the Diwali weekend and he will continue with the tradition this year too with Indian Police Force.”

“Contrary to the general pattern of curating content for OTT, IPF is a clean web series which can be viewed by the family audience. Rohit has a brand name to live up to and he was clear on not going below the belt with his digital debut”, added sources close to the development.

The entire team of Indian Police Force is hopeful that the plot will have a huge impact on the audience.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, the big OTT series is set against the backdrop of crimes in Delhi. The actor will be leading the mission in the crime-thriller.

According to the rumours, Rohit has planned on mixing the Indian Police Force with his theatrical cop films namely; Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. So far, he has not confirmed anything yet.

Besides Sidharth and Vivek, the web-series will also feature Shilpa Shetty in a key role.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is all set to collaborate with Ajay Devgn once again for another Singham sequel, reports Pinkvilla.