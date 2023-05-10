Anurag Kashyap shares mysterious post amid ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Anurag Kashyap says 'to ban the film is just wrong'

Anurag Kashyap has lent support to the most controversial film of 2023, The Kerala Story.

Film The Kerala Story has been banned in the state by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee citing that the film contains controversial content. After the development, Anurag shared posted a mysterious tweet, which was a saying of a French writer Voltaire.

He wrote: “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it."

With this quotation, Basu further wrote: “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong.”

Moreover, the Gangs of Wasseypur director also lent his support to the latest released film Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Basu, 50 wrote: “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called ‘Afwaah.’ Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight.”

Film The Kerala Story is based on real-life incidents, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, reports India Today.