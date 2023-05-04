K-pop band Itzy hit 500 million views on ‘Wannabe MV

'Wannabe' is arguably one of the group’s most successful songs

K-pop girl group Itzy has hit 500 million views on the music video for their hit song Wannabe. This is their first time achieving the feat.



They originally released the music video in March 2020 meaning it took them over 3 years to hit the 500 million mark. Wannabe is arguably one of the group’s most successful songs, going on to chart in eight different countries and also debuting at No. 6 on the Gaon Digital Chart.





They also hit number one on the K-pop Hot 100 and swept the charts in Malaysia and Singapore. Along with becoming their most viewed music video on YouTube, Wannabe won them a whopping eight music show wins.

The track was written and produced by Galactika, which is a music production team and were also responsible for the production of Itzy’s highly successful debut track Dalla Dalla.