Piers Morgan 'bashes' Kim Kardashian, Margot for honouring 'Karl Lagerfeld' at MET Gala

Piers Morgan slams Kim Kardashian for having 'double standards'

Piers Morgan calls out Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and others for honouring Karl Lagerfeld at MET Gala 2023.

Creative director of French fashion house, Karl was damned for being 'fatophobic' his entire life. He also stood against gay marriages. Piers, therefore, did not really admire the presence of stars at MET Gala 2023 honouring the designer.

The famous broadcaster added: “Hollywood loves nothing more than telling the rest of us how we should live and how we should think. It’s heavy on the preach, light on the practice. What is now routinely, a nauseating annual romp of tone-deaf extravagance became a glistening exhibition of holly-woke hypocrisy.”

While calling out the Squid Game actor, he stated: “Nobody bows in admiration more to Margot Robbie than me, one of the great actresses in the world right now. And a lovely lady met her couple of times. But that’s the same Margot Robbie who’s a vocal advocate for gay marriage, famously wearing a pro gay marriage T-shirt for an appearance on Saturday Night Live.”

‘I’ve got no issue with that, obviously. But Lagerfeld did. “I’m against gay marriage,” he told Vice magazine. The same year, before launching a stunning broadside against gay parents adopting children. Surely some mistake, Margot.’

The 58-year old journalist also bashed Kim for her double standards. Karl victim-blamed Kim back when she was robbed in Paris. He also made a filthy statement against Kim adding: “You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.” Still, she attended the gala in the honour of that man.

Besides Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, Piers Morgan also criticized Jared Leto and Emily Ratajkowski, reports Metro.