'Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt open to Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt has teased Guardians of the Galaxy fans, saying he is up for Star-Lord's return.

During an interview with GamesRadar+, the Marvel star said, "It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James."



"He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen," Pratt added.

"So, to continue to tell the story," he continued. "it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

Previously, Pratt's fellow star Zoe Saldana also teased, "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," but added, "It is the end for me, for Gamora."