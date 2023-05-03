Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough vows to quit Hollywood

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, has vowed to quit Hollywood and move to Australia with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.



Nearly four months after the sudden death of her mother, Riley Keough revealed this in an interview with Vogue Australia.

She said, “I’m just really happy when I’m there. I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star said, “I’m just really happy when I’m there. I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”

Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter further said, “And I fell in love there. I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it.”

“If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”