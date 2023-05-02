Tom Sandoval roast draws Ariana Madix reaction

Tom Sandoval's scandalous affair with Raquel Leviss is far from dying, as the White House Correspondents' dinner host poked fun at him while his ex-Ariana Madix was in the audience.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Daily Show comedian Roy Wood Jr said in his roast, adding, “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

The 44-year-old compared Carlson's exit from Fox News to Sandoval's scandal, leading the reality star to cover his face with surprise.

Meanwhile, Madix is seemingly leaving her sorrows behind and enjoying her single life.

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” a source told Us Weekly after her lip-locking with Daniel Wai at Coachella went viral.

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years. She is allowed to date whomever she wants and is having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel."

"She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship,” the insider added.

Moreover, Sandoval and Leviss have issued an apology note to Madix, and said that 28-year-old Leviss has gone to a facility for mental health amid the mess.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement said.