Prince Harry says he was 'left to run around battlefield like chicken' unlike William

Prince Harry is touching upon the difference in the public image of him and Prince William from the beginning.

The Duke of Sussex, who trained to become a jet pilot with his brother in the early 2000s, was previously allowed to fight on field in the Afghanistan war, unlike his elder brother.

Writing in his memoir, the Duke admits feelings William resisted him due to the privilege he got as a ‘spare’.

Speaking about a joint interview with his elder brother, Harry says: “While sharing that cottage we agreed to a rare joint interview, in an airplane hangar at Shawbury, during which Willy griped endlessly about my habits. Harry’s a slob, he said. Harry snores. I turned and gave him a look. Was he joking?

He begins: “I laughed as well, because we often bantered like that, but when I look back on it now, I couldn’t help but wonder if there wasn’t something else at play. I was training to get to the front lines, the same place Willy had been training to get, but the Palace had scuttled his plans.”

Harry adds: “The Spare, sure, let him run around a battlefield like a chicken with its head cut off, if that’s what he likes. But the Heir? No.”