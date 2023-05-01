Emma Chamberlain returns to host Met Gala 2023 red carpet

Well-acquainted with fame, Emma Chamberlain became even more popular after the Met Gala 2022. The YouTube celebrity is set to return as Vogue correspondent at at this year’s Met Gala.

Many of Emma Chamberlain's unusual and laid-back short interviews on the red carpet went viral, including a conversation with rapper Jack Harlow which ended on an awkward but heartwarming note.

The internet celebrity made waves not just with her unfiltered interview style but also her Met Gala look. The YouTube sensation had on a Louis Vuitton crop top paired with a white column skirt, with some sparkle in the form a vintage Cartier tiara.



Emma’s look drew gasps from the celebrities like Haily Bieber and Gigi Hadid, known for their individual takes on fashion.

Aged just 21-years-old, Emma Chamberlain has already worked with several luxury fashion brands, has her own coffee business and is a huge YouTube star.

The rising celebrity has kept herself occupied since last year’s Met Gala. Emma Chamberlain signed a multiyear podcast deal with Spotify in 2022. Titled “Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”, the podcast went live in early 2023.

A couple of years ago the fashion IT girl, perpetually going through an existential crisis described herself to V magazine as: “It’s so all over the place, but I would say I’m an Internet person, in general, a coffee company owner, I’m a podcaster, a YouTuber, and I kind of just share everything about my life on the Internet. That’s basically me.”