Aryan Khan opens up about filming with dad Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with an ad for his brand D’YAVOL X starring dad Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with an ad for his luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL X., starring his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and says that his dad 'makes everyone’s job easier on set.'

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan talked about working with his dad on the ad for his brand, and appreciated what SRK brought to the set.



The young talent said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set."

"He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn," Aryan added.

On being asked if Shah Rukh shared any input, he said, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort."

Aryan continued: "If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer"

D’YAVOL X is branded as a luxury streetwear brand and is part of SLAB Ventures- the company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh.