'The Flash' director spills beans on 'emotional' Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is set to reprise Batman nearly three decades later, which led the star to be overwhelmed with emotions.

Speaking to IGN, the director Andy Muschietti at CinemaCon 2023 for a special movie screening in Las Vegas, said the 71-year-old was filled with emotions when he entered the Batcave on the set.



"When [Keaton] arrived at the set, the Batcave was already finished, and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn't want to interrupt him," the director added.

“I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there."

"It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, 'Can you take a picture? It's for my grandson.' It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional," Muschietti said.