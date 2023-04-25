Seventeen's The8 and Wonwoo reveal their favourite lyrics from new comeback

They released their latest comeback named 'FML' on April 24th

K-pop band Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 sat down for an interview with Arena Homme Pl where they discussed their new album and their favourite lyrics. They released their latest comeback named FML on April 24th along with its double title tracks.

The8 expressed his excitement over FML, explaining: “This is the largest scale [performance] since SEVENTEEN’s debut. Even the members were exclaiming, ‘Wow!’ all throughout rehearsals.”

Wonwoo revealed his favourite lyrics from the comeback, quoting: “I have only one dream / There are so many dreams alive beside you,” from the track I Wish.

For The8, the lyrics “I don’t understand but I luv you,” are his favourite, and it is also the title of one of their b-sides.

They further discussed how they want to be remembered as a band in the future, with Wonwoo claiming he would like them to be “a group that’s like a photo album. I want to become a SEVENTEEN that comes to mind in each person’s memories.”