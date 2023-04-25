SZA crosses 200 million Spotify streams with her song ‘Low’

It is her 20th song to have achieved this feat

American singer SZA has hit 200 million streams with her hit track Low. It is her 20th song to have achieved this feat.

The singer has been seeing major achievements on other platforms as well, earning her first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kill Bill. She jumped from No. 4 to the top spot, previously spending eight weeks at No. 2.

The song began its reign following the release of the new remix with rapper Doja Cat. The pair have worked together previously on the song Kiss Me More which went on to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance. SZA originally released Kill Bill in 2022 and has seen huge success ever since.

For other artists on the chart, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 4 with the remix for the former’s track Princess Diana. This marks the second top-ten ranking for Ice Spice and the 22nd for Nicki.